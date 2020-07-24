Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters demand Bulgarian PM quits after he reshuffles ministers

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov replaced his finance minister and others on Thursday in a reshuffle designed to quell a wave of anti-corruption protests at which demonstrators have called for Borissov's own resignation.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-07-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 01:40 IST
Protesters demand Bulgarian PM quits after he reshuffles ministers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov replaced his finance minister and others on Thursday in a reshuffle designed to quell a wave of anti-corruption protests at which demonstrators have called for Borissov's own resignation. But protesters, as well as leftist and right-wing opposition parties who support them, decried the move as "a joke". Late on Thursday, several thousand blocked key intersections in downtown Sofia for a 15th day in a row, waving national flags and chanting "Resignation".

The protesters, mainly young Bulgarians accuse three-times premier Borissov of turning a blind eye to endemic graft that has weakened state institutions and eroded the rule of law. Borissov dismissed his ministers of finance, the economy and the interior, whom he had asked to resign last week to end speculation that they were working under the influence of a controversial businessman linked to another political faction.

"We are accepting the resignations of the three ministers ... plus the resignation of the tourism minister," Borissov told reporters after a meeting with his junior coalition partners. Thirteen years after joining the European Union, Bulgaria remains its poorest member and ranks as the EU's most corrupt country according to Transparency International. It is yet to jail any high-level officials on graft charges.

Analysts say the intensity of the street protests, which have rocked the Balkan country for the past two weeks but had started to lose steam, will determine whether Borissov will be able to stay in office until a scheduled election next spring. President Rumen Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov, encouraged the protesters to keep up their rallies despite summer holidays and increasing fatigue.

"The protest demanded the resignations of the whole government and the chief prosecutor. The ruling again remained deaf to the people's demands and speak of some reshuffle," Radev said in an emotional speech at the rally. Borissov, has vowed to carry out the government's full four-year term to help the country weather the looming economic crisis. He plans to present a new set of measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus on Monday.

Borissov nominated Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, who has served as a deputy finance minister in charge of budgets in four different governments since 1998 as new finance minister. Lachezar Borissov, currently deputy economy minister will take over the economy ministry. He is not related to the prime minister. The head of the national police Hristo Terziyski will be Bulgaria's new interior minister.

Parliament is expected to vote on the nominations on Friday. ($1 = 1.6875 leva)

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

'Bait and switch': New Mexico Democrats distrust Trump's 'surge' against crime

Even as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would accept U.S. President Donald Trumps plan to send a surge of federal agents to fight violent crime in Democratic-led cities, Albuquerque, New Mexicos Tim Keller has rejected the deployment ...

Croatia parliament approves new centre-right government

The Croatian parliament approved on Thursday the new centre-right cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic whose Croatian Democratic Union HDZ had won the most parliamentary seats in the general election held on July 5.Plenkovics new ...

Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, delays 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films by a year

Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of its movie Mulan indefinitely, the company said on Thursday, dealing a new blow to theater operators who were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic. Mulan was sched...

Preliminary analysis of data from downed Ukraine jet is done -Canada

An international team examining the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran has completed preliminary analysis of the data in France, Canadas Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.The work in Paris is finished...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020