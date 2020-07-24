Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia affirms social media users exempt from license rule

The Centre for Independent Journalism has also said the government should counter the Al-Jazeera documentary with facts, instead of using a police investigation and licensing requirement to retaliate against the broadcaster. Saifuddin said the government has no intention of using the act to stifle online freedom of expression.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:44 IST
Malaysia affirms social media users exempt from license rule
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia made an embarrassing U-turn on Friday after a minister sparked a furor over his announcement that all video production, including those on social media, must be licensed amid a row with news broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Communications Minister Saifuddin Abdullah sparked confusion Thursday after saying in parliament that every film and video, including those produced by media groups and social media users, must comply with a 1981 Film Act that requires licensing.

Applicants must also have a registered company with a 50,000 ringgit (USD 11,700) paid-up capital. But he backtracked in a statement Friday, saying that social media users are exempted. "The government of Malaysia stresses that it stands by the principle of media independence and individual freedom on social media," Saifuddin said.

"Social media users are free to use platforms such as Tik Tok, YouTube, and others to produce and upload videos without the need to apply for a license or worry that they will be charged." However, he didn't make clear whether media organizations would need a license to produce news documentaries or online content. Saifuddin's comments in parliament came after Al-Jazeera refuted claims it needed a license to produce a July 3 news documentary on the treatment of undocumented immigrants.

Police have opened an investigation after officials complained the documentary was inaccurate and biased. Many Malaysians and opposition lawmakers have slammed Saifuddin's announcement as affecting videos produced on social media. Over 80 percent of Malaysia's 32 million people are social media users.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has said the licensing rule was an "alarming development amid attacks and harassment on media including Al-Jazeera" under new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took power in March. He alleged it was a bid to stifle dissent. The Centre for Independent Journalism has also said the government should counter the Al-Jazeera documentary with facts, instead of using a police investigation and licensing requirement to retaliate against the broadcaster.

Saifuddin said the government has no intention of using the act to stifle online freedom of expression. He acknowledged that the act was outdated and would be fine-tuned but didn't elaborate. Rights activists have already voiced concern over freedom of speech and media independence under the new government. Satellite television provider Astro was recently fined by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for airing an Al-Jazeera documentary in 2015 over the 2006 murder of a Mongolian woman that allegedly contained "offensive content." Former Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose long-ruling party was ousted in 2018 polls but made a comeback as part of the new government, was implicated in the murder. He is currently on trial on corruption charges.

Popular online news portal Malaysiakini and its editor face rare contempt proceedings from the attorney-general over comments posted by readers against the judiciary. Police also questioned an activist about a social media post alleging mistreatment of refugees at immigration detention centers. A journalist from the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post was also questioned earlier about her reporting on migrant arrests.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone business activity returns to growth in July as lockdowns loosen-PMI

Euro zone business activity bounced back to growth in July as more parts of the economy that were locked down to curtail the spread of the coronavirus reopened and consumers emerged from their homes to return to work and spend money, a surv...

Taylor Swift drops new album 'Folklore'

Pop star Taylor Swift has unveiled her eighth studio album, Folklore. The 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP on Thursday midnight, after announcing it just hours earlier.In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the ...

FOREX-Yen strengthens as worsening Sino-US relations back on the table

The Japanese yen rose to a one-month high while the euros gains paused as traders waited for flash Purchasing Managers Index readings for July across major developed economies. The eurozone Markit Composite flash PMI comes at 0800 GMT. Econ...

Kohli's batting lessons: Forward press from Sachin, standing outside crease from Shastri

The lesson of forward press against fast bowlers from Sachin Tendulkar and a tip from head coach Ravi Shastri to stand outside the crease led to his transformation as a prolific Test batsman after a disastrous England tour in 2014, feels In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020