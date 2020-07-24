Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India's re-opening: Raghuram Rajan

Cautioning that there will be "deeply damaged firms" in the economy, Rajan said the post-pandemic recovery has to be accompanied by a process of repair. "There’s going to be enormous bankruptcies in the United States certainly and quite possibly in Europe also as we repair the economy, reallocate resources, restructure capital structures," he said on Thursday at the PanIIT USA virtual conference titled 'The New Global Economic Norm: Post CoVID-19'.

PTI | New York | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:20 IST
US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India's re-opening: Raghuram Rajan
former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

As the US presidential election draws near, the conflict between America and China will escalate, impairing global trade which is "extremely important" for emerging markets like India and Brazil that are re-opening amidst COVID-19 pandemic, according to former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. Cautioning that there will be "deeply damaged firms" in the economy, Rajan said the post-pandemic recovery has to be accompanied by a process of repair.

"There's going to be enormous bankruptcies in the United States certainly and quite possibly in Europe also as we repair the economy, reallocate resources, restructure capital structures," he said on Thursday at the PanIIT USA virtual conference titled 'The New Global Economic Norm: Post CoVID-19'. "Certainly as we get closer to the US election, the conflict between the US and China is going to increase and that impairs global trade, which…is going to be extremely important going forward, especially for emerging markets like India, Brazil, Mexico, which are going to be significantly impaired by the virus and need some source of demand to pull them out as they start opening up again," he said.

The US election will be held on November 3. The contest is between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. "Global trade is going to be an important factor if they can jump on to it, whether it's trading in goods and services or trade in digital services, it's going to be very important and our countries desperately need an open world," Rajan said.

Rajan, an IIT Delhi graduate and the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said that containment of the coronavirus in countries like the US and India has not happened despite lockdowns, while in some countries containment has been a 2-2.5 month process and virus cases have been brought down to the single digits leading to re-openings. "There are countries, of course, the United States being a prime example, but also India as well as Brazil, Mexico where the containment has not happened despite lockdowns, despite enormous costs. As a result, the cost of the virus is going to be significantly greater than for the countries that have been successful," he said.

Rajan said that for countries like India and the US that are still battling the virus, the main issue right now is to contain the virus, even as he asserted that "unfortunately the spread has become significant enough that containment is going to be very difficult". "This creates an enormous amount of uncertainty because businesses don't know whether there'll be fresh lockdowns and how difficult they will be. Some states in the US are talking about fresh lockdowns, some states in India are talking about lockdowns and have actually sort of implemented some of those right now," he said.

Rajan also spoke about some of the trends that may emerge post-pandemic. "There certainly seems to be greater value to working with minds than hands, especially as we go through the pandemic," he said.

He noted that in developed countries, 45-50 percent of the population can work at home so that the countries can keep working even in the midst of lockdowns. However, in poorer and developing countries and emerging markets, the number of people who can work at home is much lower, he said.

"As a result, lockdowns have been much more damaging to livelihoods, to economic progress and many in the lower middle class have slipped back into poverty in these countries. There's a number of years that we've lost in terms of economic progress," he said, adding that for going forward, there will be more emphasis on education and digital technology. Rajan also underlined that there will be greater automation of work processes.

"Many companies are figuring out how to do things more efficiently during this crisis and that will stay on going forward, which also means that we will have to redeploy workers, we will have to figure out how to do that more effectively and certainly re-training is part of the answer," he said. Rajan cautioned that corporations, households, and governments will have enormous levels of debt as they move out of the pandemic and there will be a lot of focus on how to restructure and bring it down over time.

"The bad debt problems of banks then and the bad debt problems that are likely to emerge for banks across the emerging world is going to be a multiple of what it was in the past and this implies that we need to spend far more time on creating restructuring processes so that firms get back to work and production. "If we don't focus on the problem of repairing the capital structures of these firms, we're going to have much slower growth, many more problems down the line. So this is something that policymakers need to think about" he said.

Customers are turning to more frugality and savings and there will be more pressure for universal good healthcare as a result of this crisis., Rajan said. "We've seen the consequences of having an inadequate healthcare system, not just in the United States but also in places like India," he said.

"There's going to be much more of a need for capable governments. We've seen what government incompetence can do and that has been problematic. There is going to be much more support in the public for more capable governments but also more support for regulation," he said, adding that there is probably going to be more resistance to globalization.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan joins thousands at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined thousands of worshippers at Hagia Sophia on Friday for the first prayers there since he declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again.Erdogan and...

Delhi: Man held for raping minor niece

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor niece in south Delhis Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Friday. The victim is around 15-years-old and works as a domestic help, they said.The accused is the maternal uncle of the girl an...

Vicky Kaushal reminisces about 'Masaan' as his debut movie clocks 5 years

As Vicky Kaushals debut movie Masaan clocked five years on the horizon of Indian cinema, the actor shared pictures from the film to mark the occasion. He captioned the Instagram post with five balloons that connect with an important sequenc...

U.N. rights office urges U.S. to rein in police at protests

U.S. police and security forces must not use disproportionate force against protesters and journalists in U.S. cities including Portland or detain them unlawfully, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday. There have been repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020