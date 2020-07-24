Goa: Parrikar's son defends meet with disgruntled BJP leader

The son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said his loyalty towards the BJP must not be questioned just because he met a disgruntled party leader a day earlier. Utpal Parrikar met former MLA Kiran Kandolkar who, a fortnight ago, had threatened to float his own party claiming he was not getting respect in the BJP.

Kandolkar met Utpal Parrikar on Thursday at the latter's residence, triggering speculation in the BJP. Speaking on the meeting, the former CM's son said there was nothing confidential about it, adding "if I wanted, I would have avoided getting clicked with him, or would have met him at a secret place".

He said Kandolkar was among the leaders who worked with his late father and, therefore, it was his duty to agree when the former MLA asked for a meeting. "There should not be any doubt. I will follow the principles and footsteps of my father," Utpal Parrikar added.

