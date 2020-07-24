Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman Sachs agrees $3.9 bln 1MDB settlement with Malaysia

The deal includes a $2.5 billion cash payout by Goldman and a guarantee by the bank to return at least $1.4 billion in proceeds from assets linked to sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the two sides said. The settlement is the biggest reached so far in Malaysia's efforts to recover funds allegedly stolen from 1MDB, and is a big victory for the four-month old administration of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:57 IST
Goldman Sachs agrees $3.9 bln 1MDB settlement with Malaysia
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs on Friday reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal that will see all criminal charges against the bank dropped. The deal includes a $2.5 billion cash payout by Goldman and a guarantee by the bank to return at least $1.4 billion in proceeds from assets linked to sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the two sides said.

The settlement is the biggest reached so far in Malaysia's efforts to recover funds allegedly stolen from 1MDB and is a big victory for the four-month-old administration of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. "We are confident that we are securing more money from Goldman Sachs compared to previous attempts, which were far below expectations," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement.

"We are also glad to be able to resolve this outside the court system, which would have cost a lot of time, money, and resources," he said, adding the deal would resolve all outstanding charges and claims against Goldman. Malaysian and U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB in an elaborate scheme that spanned the globe and implicated former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Goldman, among others.

U.S. prosecutors said the money was used to buy artwork, including paintings by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, luxury properties in New York and London, and to fund the "Wolf of Wall Street" movie. Malaysian prosecutors filed charges in December 2018 against three Goldman units for misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the bank helped raise for 1MDB.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Goldman earned $600 million in fees for the bond sales. Goldman has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying that certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to it about how proceeds from the bond sales would be used. The units of Goldman Sachs pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Goldman confirmed the settlement. Its shares rose about 1% in premarket trade.

A source told Reuters in December that the bank was in talks with the U.S. government and a state regulator to possibly pay up to $2 billion to resolve the investigation.

BIG WIN FOR MALAYSIA

The Goldman deal could give a much-needed boost to Muhyiddin's administration, which has a slim majority in parliament. The opposition is gearing up for snap elections. Muhyiddin came to power in March after forming an alliance with Najib's party which raised questions about whether that would affect several corruption cases against Najib.

On Friday, Muhyiddin said the government was committed to continuing efforts to recover other assets linked to 1MDB. Najib, who is facing dozens of charges over 1MDB, will face his first verdict on Tuesday in a case seen as a test for the country's efforts to stamp out corruption.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate drops to 2.38 pc; recovery rate rises to 63.34 pc

For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The case...

U.S. says Russia sent more equipment to Libyan front lines

Russia appears to be sending more military equipment to its mercenaries in Libya, including the flashpoint city of Sirte, in breach of an arms embargo, the U.S. military said on Friday. Its Africa Command said there was mounting evidence fr...

Use ballot papers in Guj bypolls in view of COVID: Cong to EC

The Gujarat Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission ECI to use ballot papers instead of the electronic voting machines EVMs in the upcoming by-elections to eight Assembly seats in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The EC...

J-K reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 353 new cases of infection

Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 296 as 353 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the Union territory to 16,782. Of the new cases, 129 are from Jammu region and 224 from Kashmir, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020