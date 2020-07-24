Maha gram panchayat administrators: Mushrif meets Hazare

Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif on Friday met social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi here and discussed the contentious issue of appointment of gram panchayat administrators. The state government's rural development department, led by NCP leader Mushrif, recently decided administrators (not government officials) will be appointed on the advice of the guardian minister in gram panchayats whose terms have ended.

As per media reports, Hazare had last Monday objected to the move, saying it is not in line with the Constitution. Mushrif, in a letter to Hazare, had said the move did not have any political motive, and that factors like the 73rd amendment of the Constitution, High Court and Supreme Court decisions and the COVID-19 situation were considered while arriving at the decision.

On Friday, Mushrif tweeted, "Met senior social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi. Held discussion for an hour, spoke on appointments of administrators in gram panchayats and also rural development." PTI ENM BNM BNM.