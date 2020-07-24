Left Menu
Rajasthan Guv will go by Constitution on calling session, Cong MLAs end sit-in

The MLAs went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, complaining that the Governor was sitting on letter that the Cabinet had sent seeking an assembly session on Monday. "The Governor informed that he will abide by the Constitution and will take a decision without being under any pressure.” Surjewala said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:01 IST
Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Friday ended a five-hour dharna at the Raj Bhawan after an assurance from the Governor that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session, a party leader said. The governor, however, wanted the state government's clarification on some points before he makes the announcement, according to a Congress leader.

The Governor assured that he will abide by Article 174 of the Constitution, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters. The Article deals with the Governor's role in summoning a session of the state assembly.

Legal experts earlier told PTI that the Governor has no option but to accept the recommendation of the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet and convene the assembly session. Outside the Raj Bhawan, AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor has given a note to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seeking clarifications.

Surjewala said these points will be taken care of at a Cabinet meeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is calling at 9.30 pm. The MLAs went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, complaining that the Governor was sitting on letter that the Cabinet had sent seeking an assembly session on Monday.

"The Governor informed that he will abide by the Constitution and will take a decision without being under any pressure." Surjewala said. He said that after the Cabinet gives the clarification to the queries, the Governor will be duty-bound to abide by Article 174.

"We believe in the assurance given by the Governor," he said.

