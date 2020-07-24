Left Menu
Meghwal claims a `papad' brand helps develop anti-bodies against coronavirus

A video of union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has gone viral in which he claims that a papad brand has the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:13 IST
Meghwal claims a `papad' brand helps develop anti-bodies against coronavirus
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwa (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The video evoked sarcastic remarks on social media.

"A manufacturer has brought out a brand with the name of Bhabhi Ji papad through which the means needed to develop anti-bodies to fight coronavirus will go in the body through food and will be helpful in the fight against coronavirus," Meghwal said, endorsing the brand. The minister has been seeking to promote 'vocal for local' campaign of the government in his tweets.

"The papads, bhujia, and rasgullas of Bikaner are popular. In support of VocalForLocal, I urge you to support it and local products in your area so that the campaign can be taken forward," he had said in a tweet. (ANI)

