Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal PM Oli adamant in splitting ruling communist party: Prachanda

His statement came days after the much-awaited Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) failed to sort out the differences between Oli and the rival faction led by former premier Prachanda. Addressing a function here, Prachanda alleged that a group of people has registered the CPN-UML at the Election Commission (EC) at the behest of the ruling NCP's another chairman and Prime Minister Oli, My Republica newspaper reported.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:22 IST
Nepal PM Oli adamant in splitting ruling communist party: Prachanda

Nepal's ruling communist party co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Friday said Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was adamant in splitting the party, amidst serious differences between them on a power-sharing deal. His statement came days after the much-awaited Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) failed to sort out the differences between Oli and the rival faction led by former premier Prachanda.

Addressing a function here, Prachanda alleged that a group of people has registered the CPN-UML at the Election Commission (EC) at the behest of the ruling NCP's another chairman and Prime Minister Oli, My Republica newspaper reported. The former prime minister, who is demanding a new power-sharing deal with Oli, hinted that the NCP was in a crisis as a result of Oli’s behaviour.

“Our party is in a crisis as the CPN-UML party was registered at the Election Commission at the initiative of the party's other chairman even as our meeting was underway,” Prachanda said. He accused Prime Minister Oli of being adamant on splitting the NCP.

Oli and Prachanda have held at least eight meetings in recent weeks to sort out the differences between them. But, as the Prime Minister did not accept the condition of a one-man-one-post, the talks failed. Oli has refused to give up his post as prime minister as well as a co-chairman of the NCP. Prachanda also accused Oli of encouraging students and party cadres to stage demonstrations in his favour across the country.

“We have been holding discussions within the party. But there have been demonstrations across the country,” he said. An application was filed with the EC for the registration of a party named CPN-UML on July 1.

The party was registered under the leadership of one Sandhya Tiwari of Jhapa as the intra-party dispute within the ruling NCP was at its peak. Top NCP leaders, including Prachanda, have been demanding Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." They are also against Oli's autocratic style of functioning.

The differences grew further after Oli said that some of the ruling party leaders are aligning with the southern neighbour to remove him from power after his government issued a new political map incorporating three Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. The Prachanda-Nepal faction rejected Oli's allegations, saying it is them who have asked for resignation, not India.

Prachanda has said that he will not allow the party to split and any attempt from anywhere to weaken its unity would hurt the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters. The next meeting of the 45-member Standing Committee is now scheduled to be held on July 28 to resolve the differences between Oli and Prachanda.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

WNBA set to tip off shortened season after delayed start

A WNBA season like no other will get underway on Saturday with all 12 teams at a single site. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, league staff and the players union worked together on a plan to tip off the leagues 24th season at a single sit...

Nurses dealing with non-COVID patients cannot be covered under Centre's insurance scheme: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday said nurses not dealing with COVID-19 patients cannot be included in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, which provides for a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline health workers, as doing so might affec...

Cong sharpens attack on Gajendra Shekhawat, demands his resignation as Union minister

Stepping up its attack on Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Congress Friday demanded his resignation as a Union minister, a day after a Jaipur court asked the Rajasthan Police to probe a complaint alleging his involvement in a credit society sc...

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, responding to a U.S. demand for China to close its Houston consulate, as relations between the worlds two largest economies deteriorate.The order to cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020