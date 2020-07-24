Left Menu
Cong posts throwback pic of Manmohan Singh taken after he presented 1991 budget

The Congress on Friday posted a nostalgia-steeped black and white photo of Manmohan Singh from 29 years ago, taken just after he presented the historic budget as Union Finance Minister, opening up the Indian economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday posted a nostalgia-steeped black and white photo of Manmohan Singh from 29 years ago, taken just after he presented the historic budget as Union Finance Minister, opening up the Indian economy. Singh, the then finance minister in the Congress government led by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, had been instrumental in ushering in economic liberalization.

"Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in his North Block office after presenting the 1991 budget," the Congress wrote in the Instagram post with the picture. Singh, dressed in a shirt, pant, and tie, is seen standing in his office after presenting the budget.

The Congress posted the picture on a day the party's Telangana unit organized an inaugural function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the late prime minister. Singh, while addressing the event, said Rao was a "great son of the soil" and he can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India as he had both the vision and the courage to push them forward.

