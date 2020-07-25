Left Menu
Dharmana Krishna Das takes charge as Andhra Deputy CM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Dharmana Krishna Das on Saturday took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He has also been given the charge of Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Ministry.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:16 IST
Dharmana Krishna Das taking charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Dharmana Krishna Das on Saturday took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He has also been given the charge of Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Ministry. Das has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister as Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who held the position earlier, was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Das had the portfolio of the Ministry of Roads and Buildings. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given five ministers in his cabinet the portfolio of deputy chief minister. However, after Bose was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the number of deputy chief ministers in the state had come down to four. (ANI)

