Rajasthan BJP delegation to meet Governor over COVID-19 situation

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria will meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan on Saturday over COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:26 IST
Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria will meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan on Saturday over COVID-19 situation in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also expected to meet the Governor today to give a fresh proposal for convening the Assembly session.

A meeting was held at Gehlot's residence on Friday over holding of the session. Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said on Friday that the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened has not been mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval was given by Rajasthan cabinet.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators which have been challenged by them in court.

Rajasthan has reported 34,178 COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)

