Maha minister meets Pune's octogenarian woman stick-fighter

Pune, Jul 25 (PTI)Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday met Shantabai Pawar, an 85-year-old woman whose stick-fighting video has gone viral on social media and has drawn widespread praise from netizens. Pawar was displaying her stick-fighting skills on the streets of Pune during lockdown to earn money for her family, which includes orphaned children she has taken under her care.

"I had the privilege to meet 85yrs old Shantabai Pawar, the #WarriorAaji from #Pune, at her home. I heard from many people about the way she has been exercising for her livelihood. Felt inspired & refreshed upon meeting her & gifted her Nawari Saree & Rs 1 Lakh on Party's behalf," tweeted Deshmukh. After her video went viral, several people have come forward to help, including film actor Riteish Deshmukh who called her "warrior aaji" (warrior grandmother) on a micro- blogging site and contacted her.

In another tweet, the state home minister said, "The 'Bharosa Cell' of Pune Police has demonstrated a great example of humanity by serving the 15 thousand Senior Citizens of our society during the lockdown period. I am also confident that the 'Bharosa Cell' would continue to help the people in days to come." PTI SPK BNM BNM.