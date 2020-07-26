Jharkhand CM inspects newly built houses at colony for displaced in Dhurwa

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday inspected the newly built houses at the colony for the displaced in Dhurwa, which have been converted into a COVID-19 ward. "Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed the arrangement of COVID-19 wards to be built in the newly constructed houses of the colony for the displaced at Kute, Dhurva and gave necessary guidelines to the authorities," tweeted the Chief Minister's office on Sunday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Jharkhand has a total of 7,836 COVID-19 cases in the state. Out of the total cases in the state, there are 4329 active cases, 3,425 cured/discharged patients, and 82 fatalities. (ANI)