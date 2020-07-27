Water supply to be affected in several parts of Delhi: Raghav Chadha

Left Menu
The Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raghav Chadha on Monday informed that water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:28 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raghav Chadha on Monday informed that water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi. Chadha said that water supply will be affected because of an increase in pollutants in raw water discharged from Haryana.

"Due to increase in pollutants (amonia levels) in raw water discharged from Haryana, the water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi," Chadha tweeted. "We endeavour to restore normal water supply as soon as possible," he added.

He also urged the people to use water judiciously. (ANI)

