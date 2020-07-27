Gehlot govt crisis: Maha Cong protests in front of Raj Bhavan
"The conspiracies to bring down non-BJP government have been hatched in the residences of the governors.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:48 IST
Amid the crisis in the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, senior Maharashtra Congress leaders on Monday protested in front of Raj Bhavan here claiming the Centre was trying to topple non-BJP governments. State ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, and Varsha Gaikwad along with party workers shouted slogans against Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra who they said had created an impasse by not convening the Assembly session there to allow the Gehlot government to prove its majority.
"Since 2014, the ruling BJP is disrespecting people's mandate and has been trying to topple elected governments using unethical means and money power," Thorat, also Maharashtra Congress chief, said. "The conspiracies to bring down non-BJP government have been hatched in the residences of the governors. It is misuse of the post of governor," Thorat added.
