CPI concerned over Doordarshan broadcasting Ayodhya event on August 5

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to the Centre on Monday, observing that the use of Doordarshan for the religious function in Ayodhya on August 5, would be against the 'accepted norms of national integrity'. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to organise the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, after which the construction would begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries, is expected to take part in the event.

"The demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the subsequent mobilization around the Ram Janbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been a source of conflict and disharmony in the country for decades now. Despite the ruling of the Honourable Supreme Court, the fissures caused by the entire episode has left an indelible mark on Indian society," the Rajya Sabha MP wrote in his letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. Observing that the Doordarshan's broadcast of the religious function would be against accepted norms, he further said, "The Prasar Bharti Act, which governs the functioning of Doordarshan, in section 12 2(a) clearly states that its objective is 'upholding the unity and integrity of the country and the values enshrined in the Constitution'. As the national broadcaster for a country that is founded on the principles of secularism and religious harmony, the use of Doordarshan to broadcast the religious function at Ayodhya on 5th August is contrary to the accepted norms of national integrity."

"In a secular democracy, state practice and organizations must be kept devoid of religious inclinations and attempts must be made to ensure that the religious sentiments of all communities are respected," Viswam wrote further. (ANI)