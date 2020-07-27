Left Menu
BJP trying to topple Gehlot govt in Rajasthan: C'garh Congress

In Rajasthan, the way a plot is being hatched with the support of BJP to topple the democratically-elected government is equivalent to the act of murdering democratic and constitutional values, the memorandum said. After Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, an adverse situation is being created by the BJP in Rajasthan which is dangerous for the country, its people and democracy.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:39 IST
The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Monday accused the BJP of trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan by "murdering" Constitution. A delegation of the Congress under state president Mohan Markam submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President, to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, head of media wing of the Congress.

The Congress has requested the President that a special session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly be immediately convened, and has sought his intervention to prevent undemocratic acts, Trivedi said. In Rajasthan, the way a plot is being hatched with the support of BJP to topple the democratically-elected government is equivalent to the act of murdering democratic and constitutional values, the memorandum said.

After Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, an adverse situation is being created by the BJP in Rajasthan which is dangerous for the country, its people, and democracy. It is highly condemnable, it said. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP slammed the Congress, saying the crisis in Rajasthan is the outcome of infighting within the grand-old party.

"Congress has reached on the brink of collapse due to internal conflict. Struggling with infighting, the party will have to face the same crisis in other states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh," said Sanjay Shrivastava, state BJP spokesperson.

