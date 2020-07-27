Left Menu
CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with cabinet ministers ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Muslim leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a meeting with cabinet ministers to address the demands of the leaders.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:07 IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Muslim leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a meeting with cabinet ministers to address the demands of the leaders. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader Nawab Malik assisted Sharad Pawar in the meeting with Muslim leaders.

"We have informed both Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister about the issues being faced in the transportation of goats. We have requested them for some relaxation to be provided in transportation. We believe that Chief Minister will think of a solution," said Zeeshan Siddiqui, Congress MLA after meeting Pawar earlier today. "During the meeting, we have requested that transportation should be allowed for the online sale of goats, second to allow permission for qurbani, assuring that the celebrations will take place adhering to social distancing norms. We were unhappy with Chief Minister's decision in the meeting prior which was held through video conferencing. The government does not know how qurbani is conducted in the Muslim religion," said Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)

After listening to all the demands of Muslim leaders from MVA including Samajwadi Party leaders, it was decided that a meeting will be held to discuss these issues with Chief Minister Thackeray later in the evening. Following which a meeting was held at official Bungalow of the Chief Minister where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde, Nawab Malik, Balasaheb Thorat were present.

"There is no change in the rules of the government, according to the rules, people will celebrate goat Eid," said Thorat after the meeting. Nawab Malik told reporters that there is no doubt in the government's guidelines, the Home Minister will talk to his officials and remove whatever confusion they have.

"The qurbani of goats was not banned during the lockdown as well and it still isn't," he added. Pawar earlier met Muslim leaders of MVA in view of their demands related to Bakri Eid. (ANI)

