Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Najib failed to 'raise reasonable doubt' on abuse of power charge-judge

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has failed to raise reasonable doubt over an abuse of power charge, a high court judge said on Tuesday, in the first trial linked to multi-billion-dollar corruption allegations at state fund 1MDB.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 09:29 IST
Malaysia's Najib failed to 'raise reasonable doubt' on abuse of power charge-judge

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has failed to raise reasonable doubt over an abuse of power charge, a high court judge said on Tuesday, in the first trial linked to multi-billion-dollar corruption allegations at state fund 1MDB. The judge did not immediately hand down a formal verdict and was still reading out his opinion on six other charges.

Najib faces seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for allegedly illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International. He has plead not guilty. High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said Najib's lawyers had "not succeeded in rebutting the presumption on the balance of probabilities or raising reasonable doubt on the charge" of abuse of power.

The former prime minister, who was voted out in a historic 2018 election, faces dozens of criminal charges over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB. Prosecutors allege more than $1 billion of the funds made its way into his personal accounts.

The former premier arrived in court to shouts of "long live Najib" by hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside. Wearing a mask and flanked by top leaders of his party, Najib offered prayers just outside the courtroom.

Najib's lawyers say he was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials into believing that the funds banked into his accounts were donated by the Saudi royal family, rather than misappropriated from SRC as prosecutors have alleged. Low denies wrongdoing. Allegations of corruption over 1MDB have hung over Najib for more than five years. But the criminal charges came only after his defeat in the 2018 election when his successor Mahathir Mohamad reopened investigations.

The closely-watched case is seen as a test of Malaysia's efforts to root out corruption, after Najib's party was returned to power in February as part of an alliance led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The verdict could have far reaching political implications.

A guilty verdict could boost Muhyiddin's credibility with the public, but weaken his coalition, which counts Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) as its biggest component - and potentially trigger snap polls. An acquittal could turn public sentiment against Muhyiddin, and encourage the opposition to challenge the ruling coalition's two-seat majority in parliament.

The court's decision comes just days after Malaysia reached a $3.9 billion deal with Goldman Sachs over its role in helping 1MDB raise money.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an all you can fly pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. At leas...

Georgia's governor, Atlanta's mayor to square off in court on mask wearing

A Georgia judge is scheduled on Tuesday to hear arguments in an emergency motion brought by Governor Brian Kemp to stop the city of Atlanta from enforcing a mandate that people wear masks in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus.But...

Braves look to shut down Renfroe, Rays

New Tampa Bay outfielder Hunter Renfroe knew he just needed to get a few at-bats under his belt to make an impression on the Rays. He accomplished that Monday night.Renfroes two-homer, four-RBI night sparked the clubs biggest offensive outp...

BJP MLA from UP's Loni stokes controversy, asks Muslims to sacrifice children not animals on Eid

Days ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Nand Kishore Gurjar, a BJP MLA from Loni assembly constituency in Ghaziabad, has stoked controversy as he asked people celebrating the festival to sacrifice their children instead of animals on the occasion. He al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020