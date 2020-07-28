Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prashant Kishor's report will be key in ticket distribution for WB assembly polls: TMC sources

Inputs by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team will be a "determining factor" in the TMC's ticket distribution for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, after they played a pivotal role in effecting a major party rejig last week, sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:30 IST
Prashant Kishor's report will be key in ticket distribution for WB assembly polls: TMC sources

Inputs by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team will be a "determining factor" in the TMC's ticket distribution for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, after they played a pivotal role in effecting a major party rejig last week, sources said. Other determining factors would be the popularity of the sitting MLA or the proposed candidate, the person's performance in the past five years, acceptability among party cadres, ability to bridge divides within the local unit and clean image, among others, the party sources said.

"In 2016, we had an easy battle. So we had the luxury of doing various kinds of experiments while distributing tickets. But this time things are different and we cannot take chances. Proper criteria, in consultation with Kishor and his team from I-PAC, will be put in place to select candidates for the next election," a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told PTI on condition of anonymity. "Kishor and his team will provide us with ground-level inputs on the various criteria. A survey will also be conducted to find out about the acceptability of the candidates among the people as well as the party's rank and file. "The party leadership will then take a call after considering Kishor's inputs and the party's feedback while distributing tickets," the TMC leader said.

According to the party sources, a report on the performance of MLAs during the 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) mass outreach programme will also be taken into account for ticket allocation. "There are reports that some MLAs did not conduct the programme seriously. This factor will also be considered," the sources said.

Last week, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced a major reshuffle in the party's organisation, inducting several new faces and axing some old guards with a thrust on strengthening it in areas where it has yielded ground to challenger BJP. Kishor's inputs and his team's year-long assessment of ground realities played a key role in effecting the reshuffle, one of the biggest in the TMC in recent times, party sources had said.

The rejig in the party was expected given the growing challenge from the BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition party by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 general election and pushing back the TMC to 22 from 34. West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls in April-May next year with Banerjee completing a decade in office.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Picasso mural removed as Norway begins to tear down block

The removal of a pair of concrete murals by Pablo Picasso was completed Tuesday from a government building in the Norwegian capital of Oslo whose demolition was under way. Opinions were divided over whether to spare what some considered an ...

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' heading to Venice Film Festival's main competition

National award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhanes new Marathi film The Disciple has been selected in the Competition section of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival. The Disciple will represent India at the prestigious festival alo...

COVID-19: Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan HC closed after staffer tests positive

The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court remained closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.In view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted in Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that the ju...

A-Class Marble bringing in 50 years of expertise in the marble Industry

Being one of the leading marble stone importers of the country, A-Class Marble celebrates their legacy of golden years NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- From a small town of Makrana, Rajasthan, to being one of the leading marble comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020