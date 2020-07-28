Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Attorney General Barr defends response to protests, Trump-tied cases

"What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the Government of the United States," Barr said. Under questioning by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who is Black, Barr also downplayed accusations of widespread racial discrimination in policing across the country.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:47 IST
U.S. Attorney General Barr defends response to protests, Trump-tied cases
US attorney General William Barr (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday defended himself in front of a Democratic-led House of Representative committee, denying accusations that he abused his power to help President Donald Trump's associates and boost Trump's re-election hopes. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler opened the hearing with scathing remarks, telling Barr: "Your tenure is marked by a persistent war against the (Justice) Department's professional core in an apparent effort to secure favors for the president."

Barr pushed back, saying, "I feel complete freedom to do what I feel is right." The hearing marks Barr's first testimony before the House Judiciary Committee since he took office in February 2019, and comes as the Justice Department faces criticism for sending federal officers to forcibly disperse protesters in Portland and Washington, D.C.

Barr rejected a claim by Nadler that the deployment of federal agents to U.S. cities was an effort to boost Trump's re-election campaign. Barr also denied taking actions to help Trump's associates, saying they do not deserve special breaks but also should not be treated more harshly than other defendants. The department's internal watchdog launched probes last week into federal involvement in the Portland and Washington protests.

Widespread and mostly peaceful protests against racial bias and police brutality have occurred throughout the United States since George Floyd's May 25 death in the custody of Minneapolis police. Barr has highlighted the arson and violence that have broken out at some protests, blaming them primarily on far-left "antifa" elements and urging federal prosecutors to bring criminal charges whenever possible.

Barr defended the use of federal law enforcement to quell the protests in Portland, where some protesters have thrown objects at the federal courthouse. "What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the Government of the United States," Barr said.

Under questioning by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who is Black, Barr also downplayed accusations of widespread racial discrimination in policing across the country. "You indicated that the killing of George Floyd was shocking. I disagree," Jackson Lee said. "You seem to have a difficult time understanding systemic racism and institutional racism that has plagued so many."

Barr replied: "I don't agree that there's systemic racism in police departments." HOUSE INQUIRY

The House Judiciary Committee launched a broad inquiry last month into whether the Justice Department had become overly politicized. Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat, said at the hearing he had introduced a resolution to investigate Barr and to see if he should be impeached.

The inquiries came after Barr intervened in several high-profile criminal cases involving people close to Trump. In February, he moved to scale back the Justice Department's sentencing recommendation for Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone, prompting four career prosecutors to withdraw. In May, Barr sought to drop the criminal charge against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, setting the stage for an ongoing legal battle with the federal judge who was due to sentence Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Barr, in his testimony, insisted that Trump "has not attempted to interfere in these decisions." In June, Barr ousted the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, while that office was investigating Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Berman later told the committee: "I do not know what the attorney general's motives were, but the irregular and unexplained actions by the attorney general raised serious concerns for me." In July, the Bureau of Prisons, which reports to Barr, ordered Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen out of home confinement and back to prison after he hesitated to sign a sweeping gag order that would have prevented him from releasing a book about the president.

A federal judge ordered Cohen released last week, saying there was evidence the Bureau of Prisons had retaliated against him.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020