Congress slams Kumaraswamy over 'another name for horse-trading' remark

A day after Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that Congress is another name for horse-trading, Karnataka Congress rebutted the same and brought up their erstwhile coalition government in Karnataka. "Was Kumaraswamy himself so innocent to know the difference between the other party legislators joining the ruling party and abusing the constitutional institutions and dismantling the elected government through Operation Lotus?" Karnataka Congress tweeted.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka had fallen after it was defeated on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly with about 20 MLAs of the ruling coalition defying their party whips and absenting from voting on the confidence motion. BJP's BS Yediyurappa was later sworn in as Chief Minister of the state.

Kumaraswamy had yesterday attacked the Congress party over the merger of six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan with the party and said that Congress is an expert in dividing political parties and purchasing MLAs. In the following tweet, Karnataka Congress said, "When you had alliance with the Congress party and sat on the chair of the Chief Minister, did you feel that the morality of the Congress party is good? What is the moral of your party that is invisible and while the state is in hardship?"

Kumaraswamy's remark had come in the light of the Congress party's nationwide 'Save Democracy' protest against the BJP for allegedly trying to "topple a democratically elected government" in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)