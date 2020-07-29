MP BJP chief tests positive for coronavirus: Official

Madhya Pradesh BJP president andKhajuraho Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma has tested positive forcoronavirus, a health official said on Wednesday

Besides Sharma, state BJP general secretary(organisation) Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have alsotested positive for the coronavirus, he said

"Came to know that Sharma (VD Sharma) is not well andI pray to God for his speedy recovery," Chief Minister ShivrajSingh Chouhan, who is recuperating from the COVID-19infection, tweeted.