Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 02:49 IST
Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing
Two years after Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's explanation to U.S. lawmakers - "Senator, we run ads" - exploded as a meme, online viewers again ridiculed key moments of a tech antitrust showdown on Wednesday. The chief executives of the country's largest tech companies - including Zuckerberg, Amazon Inc's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc's Tim Cook - gave virtual testimony https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBFDQvIrWYM&feature=emb_logo before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.

BEZOS EATS A SNACK Social media users jumped on the fact that Amazon's Bezos received no questions for more than an hour in his first appearance before Congress. At one point, the world's richest man appeared to reach off-screen for a snack, to the internet's delight.

"someone calculate how much money he made during this nom," tweeted @Bryson_M. Others did back-of-the-napkin calculations to figure out the answer. It was not immediately clear if there were technical problems with Amazon's feed.

THE NET U.S. Representative James Sensenbrenner's repeated use of the phrase "the net" was also mocked online for being outdated, with watchers posting about the 1995 action thriller of the same name starring Sandra Bullock and sharing GIFs of retro computer icons and dial-up internet.

The Wisconsin Republican also grilled Facebook's CEO on Twitter Inc's decision to restrict Donald Trump Jr's account from tweeting for 12 hours this week after he violated its rules on coronavirus misinformation. "I think what you might be referring to happened on Twitter, so it's hard for me to speak to that," said Zuckerberg.

Republican Representative Greg Steube was also roasted on social media for asking Google's CEO, Pichai, why his campaign emails were going to spam folders in Gmail. ROOM RATER

The chief executives initially appeared as thumbnail images on a large screen, frustrating viewers who mocked the virtual set-up on Twitter. When the CEOs were later shown individually on large screens, the popular pandemic Twitter account @ratemyskyperoom pronounced its scores, saying Zuckerberg's set-up looked like a hostage video.

For Bezos? "Back off the soft focus. Add books. Remember books? Order a couple ring lights. Here's one. You gave it 4.5 stars. You get 6/10," it tweeted, with a screenshot of an Amazon ring light product. "PUT YOUR MASK ON!"

The lawmakers also descended into shouting at several points, with a pandemic twist. The refrain "put your mask on!" caught the attention of Twitter users. "Can't wait for the Jeopardy Q in 2022: This Congressional Hearing popularized "Put your mask on" as an insult," wrote one Twitter user, referring to the popular American quiz show.

