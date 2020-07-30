Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia opposition state calls for polls to foil takeover

Shafie Apdal, chief minister of Sabah state on Borneo island, dissolved the state parliament to pave the way for polls after a ruling party politician claimed he had majority support of lawmakers to form a new government. The attempted takeover of Sabah, a poor but resource-rich state, was reminiscent of how Malaysia's current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took power in March after defecting from the then-reformist government to form a new Malay-centric government.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:44 IST
Malaysia opposition state calls for polls to foil takeover

An opposition-ruled state called Thursday for snap elections, thwarting attempts by Malaysia's ruling alliance to take over the state through defections. Shafie Apdal, chief minister of Sabah state on Borneo island, dissolved the state parliament to pave the way for polls after a ruling party politician claimed he had majority support of lawmakers to form a new government.

The attempted takeover of Sabah, a poor but resource-rich state, was reminiscent of how Malaysia's current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took power in March after defecting from the then-reformist government to form a new Malay-centric government. Then-leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned in protest. Muhyiddin's alliance has since taken control of many states after lawmakers defected. The opposition now controls only Sabah and two of the country's richest states, Selangor and Penang.

Shafie said he was reluctant to call for snap polls amid the coronavirus pandemic but that he had no choice amid undue harassment and bribery of state lawmakers to switch their allegiance. Some of those who supported him have defected. “They think Sabah (lawmakers) are like souvenirs, easily bought and sold.... but I think Sabahans have more integrity than that,” Shafie told a news conference after obtaining the state ruler's approval to dissolve the assembly.

“We think it's time to return the mandate to the people. We will face the challenge and let the people decide," he added. An election must be held within 60 days. Musa Aman, who was former Sabah chief minister and a ruling party politician, has sought to meet the state ruler after claiming late Wednesday he has enough numbers to form a new government. The bid to topple Shafie's government came after Muhyiddin's government last month dropped 46 graft charges against Musa.

Sabah, along with neighbouring Sarawak on Borneo, hold about a quarter of parliament seats and are seen as crucial for political leverage. The two states, which are rich in oil and timber, have a greater level of autonomy in administration, immigration and judiciary..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected

Europes Airbus announced a new cut in production of its marquee A350 jet on Thursday as it swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss in the face of the global pandemic. But boosting its shares, the planemaker also said it hoped to...

Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others in defence corruption case

A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded 4-yea...

Hong Kong reports record daily number of 149 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to curb the spread of the virus.The Chinese territor...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020