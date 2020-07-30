Some people opposing Ram temple for politics: VHP leader

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Milind Parande on Thursday alleged that those opposing the Ram temple and subjects linked to it are doing so to achieve their political goals as they have no other option but to counter the interests of Hindus. He said this while addressing a press conference here.

Replying to a query about the recent statements made by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi related to Ram temple, he said, "Some people have made it their business to oppose any subject related with Ram temple. Everybody should understand Ram temple is a symbol of national pride." "Some people are opposing it. It is part of their politics and their politics is only achieved by opposing the interests of Hindus. All such people don't have any other option but to oppose...," he said, adding that Ram temple will become a centre of communal harmony in the country. According to the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the bhoomi pujan to begin the construction of the Ram temple.