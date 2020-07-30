One of the two vacancies in AP Legislative Council to be filled on Aug 24

Only one of the two vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLAs quota will be filled up in a by-election to be held on August 24. The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the by-election to fill one casual vacancy, caused by the resignation of the ruling YSR Congress member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on July 1.

Though another YSRC member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose also resigned along with Mopidevi, by-election to fill that vacancy was not notified ostensibly because the member's tenure was only till March 29, 2021. "Since the remaining tenure is only for a period less than a year, the vacancy is not being filled immediately," sources in the Election Commission here said.

The other member's tenure is up to March 29, 2023 and hence the by-election, the sources added. Both Pilli and Mopidevi, who were ministers in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet, resigned from their posts upon their election to the Rajya Sabha last month.

According to the schedule announced by the ECI, notification for the by-election to fill one vacancy under MLAs quota will be issued on August 6 and the last date for filing nominations is August 13. Polling, if required, is scheduled for August 24.

It will be only a mere formality as the YSRC, with a brute majority of 151 in the 175-member Assembly, will effortlessly win the seat..