Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heightening EU frictions, Poland queries pact on violence against women

Controversy over the Istanbul Convention threatens to worsen frictions between the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and European Union (EU) institutions anxious about democratic standards and rights in Poland. "I've decided to ask the Constitutional Tribunal to examine whether the convention is in line with the Polish constitution," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:49 IST
Heightening EU frictions, Poland queries pact on violence against women
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poland's highest constitutional court is to scrutinize a European pact on violence against women, the prime minister said on Thursday, after a cabinet member said Warsaw should quit the treaty which the nationalist government considers too liberal. Controversy over the Istanbul Convention threatens to worsen frictions between the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and European Union (EU) institutions anxious about democratic standards and rights in Poland.

"I've decided to ask the Constitutional Tribunal to examine whether the convention is in line with the Polish constitution," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. The PiS and its partners align themselves with the Catholic Church and object to the Council of Europe convention as disrespectful of religion and potentially undermining family values with its description of gender as a "social" role.

Morawiecki said Poland had taken big steps to protect women through legislation and other means, and he wanted to acknowledge worries the pact had an "ideological" basis. "These are serious concerns and we can't overlook them," he said. COSTLY MOVE?

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro asked the Labour Ministry to begin withdrawing Poland from the treaty. PiS officials had initially distanced themselves from that.

Morawiecki did not clarify if Poland will initiate the withdrawal process, as requested by Ziobro, or wait for the constitutional court's conclusions. The move comes after PiS ally Andrzej Duda won a presidential election this month following a campaign where opponents accused him of making homophobic statements.

Rights groups and EU bodies are concerned at what many see as a backsliding in women's and LGBT rights in Poland. A French official said this week Poland could be "hit in the wallet" thanks to new mechanisms in the EU budget if it withdrew from the treaty. "There will be consequences if it does," Clement Beaune said.

Earlier this month, the European Council, the continent's main human rights watchdog, discussed a mechanism that would tie EU funds to rule of law, targeting Poland and Hungary. Poland had ratified the Istanbul treaty under a previous centrist government in 2015.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant account details, visit Rhea home

The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai...

Trump suggests delaying November U.S. presidential election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nations November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fr...

Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases

Nepal on Thursday reported three more deaths from COVID-19 and 274 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 52 and total infections to 19,547Three men, aged 45, 70 and 68 from Morang and Parsa districts, became the latest COVID-19...

Niyo rolls out stock grants worth over Rs 100 cr for employees; to hire for tech, product teams

Fintech firm Niyo on Thursday said it is offering 10-12 per cent salary hikes, bonuses and ESOPs, taking the total stock grants to over Rs 100 crore for all eligible employees. The salary increment and bonuses will be credited to the employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020