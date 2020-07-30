Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

The BJP MLAs had then protested against the infamous ‘guest house’ incident in which BSP supremo Mayawati was allegedly attacked by some people at the behest of Samajwadi Party leadership. Asked about his expectations from the Rajasthan government, Mishra said it should speed up development work and work out a strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:07 IST
Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

"The Constitution is supreme for me," Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday, and refuted allegations that he had acted under the Central government's pressure in the political tussle. The Governor also asked the Gehlot government to make all efforts to check the spread of coronavirus and focus on development work in the state.

In an interview to PTI, Mishra, who on Wednesday agreed with the state Cabinet’s proposal to call an assembly session from August 14, said he has always directed the state government to follow constitutional provisions in sending its request for convening a session. He had asked the state Cabinet to follow the 21-day notice requirement to call a session while turning down its earlier three proposals before finally agreeing to call the session.

"The Constitution is supreme for a governor. There is no pressure on me," he said when asked about the Congress’ charge against him. Mishra, who was one of the senior most BJP leaders and a former union minister before being made governor, also expressed his anguish at the protests by Congress legislators inside Raj Bhawan, saying this was not an "appropriate" behavior against somebody holding a constitutional post.

He also rejected any comparison between the protests by Congress MLAs and the one by BJP lawmakers, including him, in Uttar Pradesh in 1995 against then state governor, saying UP agitation was held outside Raj Bhawan and it did not violate any decorum. The BJP MLAs had then protested against the infamous ‘guest house’ incident in which BSP supremo Mayawati was allegedly attacked by some people at the behest of Samajwadi Party leadership.

Asked about his expectations from the Rajasthan government, Mishra said it should speed up development work and work out a strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. "The state government should take care of the common man. Attempts should be continuously made to spread awareness among the masses to curb the global pandemic. An atmosphere should be created that people should not fear (the disease). All out efforts should be made to check the pandemic," he said.

With most of the ruling Congress MLAs being put up in a five-star hotel in Jaipur to deal with the political crisis following a revolt by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18-odd MLAs loyal to him, the BJP has accused the state government of not taking adequate measures to deal with the pandemic, and other issues facing the state. The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs in league with party dissidents to allegedly topple the Gehlot-led government. The BJP has denied the charge and termed the political crisis an outcome of internal feud in the Congress.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

No language is being imposed in the new National Education Policy: K Kasturirangan

No language is being imposed in the new National Education Policy and a flexible approach has been proposed with the three langauge formula, according to the policy drafting panel chief K Kasturirangan. The former ISRO Chief who was tasked ...

NYU launches coronavirus safety training for Uber, Lyft drivers as many return to work

Public health researchers at New York University are launching a coronavirus safety training for ride-hail workers at a time when many Uber and Lyft drivers are expected to return to the road as federal unemployment benefits expire.The trai...

Six months on with COVID-19, Kerala to wage "big war" against pandemic

Six months after recording the countrys first COVID-19 case, Kerala is now gearing up to face a big war against the pandemic with the state under a third wave with the total cases crossing the 22,000 mark. Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on ...

Mexico economy dropped 18.9 per cent in 2nd quarter

Mexicos economic activity plummeted 18.9 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year as the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the country deeper into a recession, according to preliminary gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020