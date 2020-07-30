Goa Cong submits memorandum over Rajasthan political crisis

A delegation of Goa Congress leaders met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum, highlighting attempts to "subvert" constitutional norms in Rajasthan and accused the BJP of of trying to topple the party-led government in that state. The move was part of the Congress's nationwide initiative to highlight the political crisis in Rajasthan and the BJP's alleged role in it.

In the memorandum, the Congress delegation accused Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra of acting at the behest of the BJP and delaying convening of the assembly session. The delegation comprised Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and South Goa Member of Parliament Francis Sardinha, among others.

The Congress team urged Malik to forward the memorandum to President of India. In the memorandum, the Congress has said the BJP and the ruling NDA at the Centre are "actively engaged" in toppling democratically-elected (non-BJP) governments instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, economic revival and tackling China.

It alleged the BJP is trying to create a constitutional crisis in Rajasthan with an aim to topple the Congress government in the state. The Congress criticised Governor Mishra.

"Only after the 7th request of the Rajasthan cabinet and owing to public outcry, the Governor has summoned Assembly on August 14, 2020, the memorandum added..