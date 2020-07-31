Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP 2020 more important than procurement of Rafale jets, should be implemented well: Shiv Sena

The New Education Policy 2020 unveiled by the Government of India is more important than the procurement of Rafale fighter planes but there are concerns on its proper implementation, Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamna on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:34 IST
NEP 2020 more important than procurement of Rafale jets, should be implemented well: Shiv Sena
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The New Education Policy 2020 unveiled by the Government of India is more important than the procurement of Rafale fighter planes but there are concerns on its proper implementation, Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamna on Thursday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a good job. He changed the country's educational policy completely. This change occurred after 34 years. This is more important than the Rafale planes from France. We call the new education policy important as the country has now got the Ministry of Education. So now the country will get an Education Minister. If a person is knowledgeable in the education sector then let him become Education Minister. Many people who do not have finance-related information or who do not have health-related information, often those ministries were given to those who did not do good work there," an editorial in Saamna read.

The Shiv Sena welcomed the policy for its focus on education up to class fifth in the mother tongue but expressed reservation whether this will only be limited to government schools and not spread to private schools run by missionaries and others. "One thing is good that education up to the fifth grade is kept in the mother tongue. The demand for education in the mother tongue was constantly being made by the Sangh Parivar. The only question is that this mother tongue should not be limited to education only in government schools. There are English medium schools, 'convent schools' of missionaries, Central schools and how will we implement this mother tongue education rule in the context of international schools?" the editorial read.

"Today there is a wave of education in English all over the country. Language and culture are dying due to this. People have assumed that the mother tongue is not suitable for livelihood, business, industry and research. Marathi schools were closed in cities like Mumbai and Thane. Marathi teachers became unemployed. This picture is surprising," it added. Saamna further said that the proposed change of education from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4 is a step towards a more practical, skill-based and quality-oriented setup. But it went on to say whether the desired results will be achieved is circumspect as the quality is hardly valued in the system.

"According to the new policy, the exams of the tenth-twelfth have now ended. By cancelling their boards, the Central government has prepared a new framework of 5+3+3+4. Future education will not only be a book-making or graduate-producing factory but also practical and professional. The fear of results has been removed. Results will also be evaluated by the student, classmates and teachers themselves, not only by giving marks and remarks of teachers," it said. "The standard of education which was once 'tenth-twelfth' will no longer be there. The importance of certificates in the tenth-twelfth system has been done away with. Modi government abolished percentage competition. Governance also does not run on the criteria of quality, what about education there? There is an eagerness to know in which university will prepare the curriculum of the new educational policy and from which branch (university) these experts are coming," it read.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece expressed concern that there is no scope for moral education in the new education policy. "The system of teaching morality lessons is not available in the new education policy. Graduates and skilled people can be established, but we must also develop a good man, a good citizen. It is not possible to be a good politician without a citizen respecting rules, constitution, law and majority. Looking at the current mess in politics, there is a need for this moral lesson," the editorial read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Study finds academic achievement is influenced by how pupils 'act out' specific gender roles

Pupils achievements at school are often shaped by the way that they act out specific gender roles, according to a new study which warns against over-generalising the gender gap in education. The study, by researchers at the University of Ca...

Letter petition filed in Patna HC seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case to CBI

A letter petition has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation of the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. We would like to bring to you...

Tennis-Murray predicts more U.S. Open withdrawals after Barty

Britains Andy Murray expects some of the top male players to follow womens world number one Ash Barty in skipping next months U.S. Open in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Barty said on Thursday she was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020