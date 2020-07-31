Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer
The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs. The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 10:25 IST
The MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted to Jaisalmer on Friday, Congress sources said. The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs.
The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis. The sources did not elaborate on the reasons for shifting the MLAs.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session. The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Jaipur Delhi Highway
- Rajasthan
- Congress
- Jaisalmer
- MLAs
- Sachin Pilot
ALSO READ
Chattisgarh: Congress MP sows paddy in village field in Kondagaon
Rajasthan reports 143 new COVID-19 cases
25 US Congress members urge President Trump to follow India's lead and ban TikTok
Cong govt in Rajasthan pastes notice at MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar's residence for not attending recent CLP meetings
Rajasthan HC took up 18,307 cases via video-conferencing during lockdown