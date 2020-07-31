Left Menu
Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer

The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs. The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 10:25 IST
The MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted to Jaisalmer on Friday, Congress sources said. The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs.

The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis. The sources did not elaborate on the reasons for shifting the MLAs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session. The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

