Cong leader Khushbu Sundar expresses support for NEP 2020

Congress leader Khushbu Sundar has expressed support for the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 while making it clear that her stand is different from that of the party and she has made her remarks as a citizen.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:20 IST
Congress leader Khushbu Sundar. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Khushbu Sundar has expressed support for the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 while making it clear that her stand is different from that of the party and she has made her remarks as a citizen. "My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party and I apologise to @RahulGandhi Ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head-nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is and cannot be about agreeing to your leader, but about being courageous to voice your opinion bravely as a citizen," Khushbu tweeted.

She had earlier expressed support for NEP by tweeting, "#NewEducationPolicy2020 A welcome move." The New Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is set to usher in a slew of changes with a vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

