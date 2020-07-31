Himachal BJP urges people to light diyas on Aug 5

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Friday urged people of the state to light diyas on August 5 to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The new state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Suresh Kashyap in his maiden press conference here said people of Himachal Pradesh played a significant role in the struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi which eventually paved the way for the construction of Ram Temple. I urge the people of the state to light candles and diyas at their homes and other buildings to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony, Kashyap, the MP from Shimla said. The first Himachal Pradesh state BJP president from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, Kashyap said his priority would be to ensure that the saffron party retains power in the state in the 2022 Assembly elections. Kashyap said the state BJP would also make sure that it wins the upcoming panchayat and corporation elections in the state. Kashyap took charge as the state BJP president on Wednesday after his appointment for the post on July 22. He replaced Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped in police investigation in a corruption case.