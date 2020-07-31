Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader says election postponed, in blow to pro-democracy camp

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that elections for the city legislature will be postponed from Sept. 6 due to a spike in coronavirus cases, dealing a major blow to the city's pro-democracy opposition.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:44 IST
Hong Kong leader says election postponed, in blow to pro-democracy camp
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that elections for the city legislature will be postponed from Sept. 6 due to a spike in coronavirus cases, dealing a major blow to the city's pro-democracy opposition. The opposition was hoping to win a historic majority in the Legislative Council, where only half the seats are directly elected and the other half stacked with pro-Beijing figures.

Lam's move comes after 12 pro-democracy candidates were disqualified from running in the poll, on reasons including perceived subversive intentions, opposition to a new national security law and campaigning to win a legislation-blocking majority. The poll would have been Hong Kong's first official vote after Beijing imposed a sweeping new security law that critics say aims to quash dissenting voices in China's freest city and bring the semi-autonomous territory on a more authoritarian path.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe  

Twenty-one people have died in Punjabs three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on FridayThe deaths took place in Punjabs Amritsar, Batal...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump as Big Tech booms during pandemic

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped nearly 1 on Friday as tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook managed to deliver impressive quarterly earnings despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed the wider U.S. economy.Apple Inc s...

Soccer-Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta says Arsenals heavy loss to Chelsea in last seasons Europa League final will not play on his players minds as they prepare to face their London rivals in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Arsenal were outclassed 4-1 by Chelsea in th...

J-K administration extends detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti under PSA by three months: Officials.

J-K administration extends detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti under PSA by three months Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020