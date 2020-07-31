Book Himachal CM, BJP leaders for violation of COVID norms: Cong

Left Menu
Alleging that the BJP government has adopted double standards in this regard, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said while it has booked his party leaders for protesting the hike in bus fares, it did not act against the BJP leaders for the violation of the COVID guidelines. FIRs should be lodged against CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood and other party leaders who had attended a "yajna" in Shimla on July 16 and violated social distance norms, Rathore demanded.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:41 IST
Accusing ruling party leaders in the state of violating coronavirus guidelines, the Himachal Congress on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders be booked for not adhering to social distancing norms. Alleging that the BJP government has adopted double standards in this regard, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said while it has booked his party leaders for protesting the hike in bus fares, it did not act against the BJP leaders for the violation of the COVID guidelines.

FIRs should be lodged against CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood and other party leaders who had attended a "yajna" in Shimla on July 16 and violated social distance norms, Rathore demanded. The state Congress president said a case should also be lodged against former Nadaun MLA and HRTC Vice-Chairman Vijay Agnihotry as he had kept attending various functions even after his sample was taken for testing and later he was found coronavirus positive.

Similarly, an FIR should be lodged against Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj's son Anurag who recently attended a volleyball tournament as a chief guest in Rohru despite a ban on games to check the spread of COVID-19, he added. The Congress leader said if cases are not registered against them, his party will consider filing a complaint in the court. Rathore said the state Congress has decided not to hold demonstrations in view of increasing COVID cases. The Congress will keep on opposing anti-people policies of the BJP government but it will not hold protests till further decision, he added.

