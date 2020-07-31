If united, why Cong MLAs shifted to Jaisalmer, asks BJP Rajasthan chief
His statement came after the state Congress, fearing "horse-trading" ahead of the assembly session, shifted its MLAs to Jaisalmer from Jaipur where they had been staying at a hotel for over a fortnight. In another tweet, he said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot "took the MLAs to Jaisalmer to save the Congress from breakdown, how far can government run?" While talking to reporters, Poonia said that the government will not be able to face the issues raised by the opposition even in this assembly session.
BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Friday questioned why Congress MLAs were camping in Jaisalmer if they were united, hours after the ruling party in the state shifted its legislators to the border district from here fearing "horse-trading". "All are united, there is no danger, there is democracy. If everything is fine then why is fortification required and who is for sale? Make their names public. Disbelief in the fortification too! After Jaisalmer from Jaipur, Pakistan is ahead," Poonia said in a tweet. His statement came after the state Congress, fearing "horse-trading" ahead of the assembly session, shifted its MLAs to Jaisalmer from Jaipur where they had been staying at a hotel for over a fortnight.
In another tweet, he said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot "took the MLAs to Jaisalmer to save the Congress from breakdown, how far can government run?" While talking to reporters, Poonia said that the government will not be able to face the issues raised by the opposition even in this assembly session. He said that the situation of the Congress in Rajasthan is suicidal for both the Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
