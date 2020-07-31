LJP urges EC to conduct Bihar assembly polls at appropriate time after COVID-19 situation improves

By Joymala Bagchi Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is a constituent of ruling NDA, has said Election Commission should assembly elections in the state at "appropriate time" after COVID-19 situation improves.

In a letter to the poll panel, the party said that the state was facing COVID-19 pandemic and the focus should be on dealing with the virus and saving people from infection and the entire machinery should be used to improve services rather than for elections. Beside COVID-19, Bihar is also facing flood situation and 13 districts are suffering from floods, the party said.

"In such a condition getting election done while following the direction of WHO and ICMR (for containing COVID-19) will be very difficult. The election is necessary for democracy but putting a large population at risk will be totally wrong", said the letter written by party leader Abdul Khaliq. He said polls should be held at "appropriate time when things improve".

The poll panel, in a press release on July 17, had sought suggestions from political parties about the election campaign and public meetings. (ANI)