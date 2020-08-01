Left Menu
BJP leaders from Rajasthan competing with each other: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to topple his government and alleged that its leaders were competing with each other.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:19 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media in Jaipur on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to topple his government and alleged that its leaders were competing with each other. Gehlot, who reached Jaipur from Jaisalmer, also alleged that BSP chief Mayawati was under pressure from investigating agencies and was making remarks against Congress in relation to the political situation in the state.

"In these crucial times when the country is battling COVID-19, the BJP is hell-bent to topple the Rajasthan government and is busy finding ways for horse-trading. Their leaders are competing against each other. In Jaisalmer, I asked where is Vasundhara Raje and who will be a viable option in place of her. They have propped up Gajendra Singh Shekhawat but he could not make it," he said. He said Shekhawat had not answered allegations about alleged attempts to topple the government.

Gehlot said while questions are being raised on the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress, there was a similar joining of legislators in the BJP in the past. "Mayawati is under the pressure of CBI and ED, hence giving statements against Congress. BSP MLAs in the state merged with Congress as per law. Those MLAs merged for development in their areas. When four TDP MPs joined BJP in Rajya Sabha no one questioned that, now they are saying that merger with Congress is wrong. There is no merit in her arguments," he said.

Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot were shifted to a hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday. They were earlier lodged at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure.

The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14. The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into political crisis after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open. (ANI)

Actor Sonu Sood and Telangana minister reach out to three kids who lost parents

Help is pouring in for three children in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana who lost their parents, with actor Sonu Sood and also a state minister reaching out to them. Sonu Sood, who has been helping people hit hard by the COVID-19 ...

Tripura contradicts Centre, says health workers paid in time

The Tripura government said on Saturday that it has paid salaries to all government employees in time, a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it was among five states that are yet to follow the directives on timely payment to he...

Assam devotees offer Bakr Eid namaz at home in COVID-19 time

Most of the devotees of Assam offered their Eid al-Adha prayers at home on Saturday following a government order that did not allow large gatherings in mosques in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Muslim community re...

Thousands dive into balmy Lake Balaton in Hungary for swimming contest

Under cloudless summer skies, thousands of competitors plunged into the balmy waters of Balaton on Saturday to swim across Central Europes largest freshwater lake.Despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said more than 10,000 people inc...
