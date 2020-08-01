Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leaders condole demise of Amar Singh

Singh, 64, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. While Gandhi sent her condolences to Singh's family, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other party leaders took to Twitter to express grief.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:00 IST
Congress leaders condole demise of Amar Singh

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of senior party leaders condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Saturday. Singh, 64, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

While Gandhi sent her condolences to Singh's family, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other party leaders took to Twitter to express grief. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said he was anguished to hear about the passing away of Singh.

"He will always be remembered as a valued colleague and wonderful human being. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," he tweeted. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also said he was saddened by Singh's death.

"He was a fighter throughout his life and he fought for his own life from the hospital bed till his last breath," Azad said in a statement he shared on Twitter. May God grant Singh a place in his feet, Priyanka Gandhi said in her condolence message.

"I express my deepest condolences to his grief-stricken wife and daughters," she said in a tweet in Hindi. Deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma described Singh as "a multi-faceted and intensely engaging persona" who had wide-ranging interests from business, cinema, music, and politics.

"He made friends across the political spectrum. Good friend and implacable foe. Amar Singh will be missed by all who came in his contact," he added. Singh had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time. He was admitted to a hospital in Singapore some eight months ago.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the union territorys tally to 1,079, while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 18, a medical bulletin stated. A 96-year-old man tested positive for...

Goa records 280 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 6,193

As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 6,193. So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 ca...

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Bhardwaj requests CBFC to find solutions after def ministry's letter to censor board on Army content

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Saturday asked the Central Board of Film Certification to discuss possible guidelines with filmmakers after the Defence Ministry took strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web shows...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020