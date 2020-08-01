Sushil Modi slams Maha govt for non-cooperation in Sushant's death probe

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is under pressure from the "Congress-funded Bollywood mafia", and this is the reason for it being hell-bent to save all elements connected with death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Saturday. Making a scathing attack at the grand old party, the senior BJP leader asked, "What will the Congress show to the people of Bihar?" In a series of tweets in Hindi, Sushil Modi vented his anger on the Shiv Sena led coalition ministry in Maharashtra for creating hurdles for the visiting Bihar police team to probe the 34-year-old actor's death.

"Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress- funded Bollywood mafia, so its bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case. What will the Congress show to the people of Bihar?" the BJP leader said in a tweet message. He said that the Bihar government would ensure that family of the departed Patna-born filmstar get justice.

"The Bihar government not only ordered an inquiry but also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that Bihar's side be heard while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's petition," he tweeted. "The state government will go to any extent to bring justice to Sushant," he said in another tweet.

The suicide of the budding actor has left millions of Biharis shocked and saddened, so almost all parties want a CBI probe into the case, Sushil Modi, who had visited Rajput's home here to console his father last month, said. He slammed the Maharashtra police for its indifferent attitude towards the investigating Bihar police team in the case in which an FIR has been lodged in Patna on the basis of a written complaint of Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh on July 25.

"Now the Bihar Police, which came to investigate the death of Bihar's son Sushant Singh Rajput, is not getting the support of Mumbai Police," he said pointing out some earlier incidents when people of Bihar were subjected to misbehaviour in the western metropolis. "Earlier in Maharashtra, people of Bihar used to get complaints of misbehaviour, but now the Uddhav government, based on the crutches of the Congress-NCP, has reached its limit," he said.

"During the lockdown, the withdrawal of Bihari labourers from Maharashtra was disrupted. Now the Bihar Police, which came to investigate the death of Bihar's son Sushant Singh Rajput, is not getting the support of Mumbai Police," he added. The BJP leader has already sought a CBI probe into the actor's death.