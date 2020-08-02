Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain admits his role in Delhi violence

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has confessed about his role in the North East Delhi violence that broke out in February this year and admitted that he has incited people to unleash violence, according to an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:30 IST
Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain admits his role in Delhi violence
Tahir Hussain (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has confessed about his role in the North East Delhi violence that broke out in February this year and admitted that he has incited people to unleash violence, according to an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police. Hussain said that he met former JNU student Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8.

According to Delhi Police, Hussain's task was to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones, as possible on the roof of my house. One of Hussain's acquaintance, Khalid Saifi was given the task to gather people on the streets for protest.

"Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots," Hussain told the police during interrogation. "On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump's visit so that the government kneel," he said.

Delhi Police interrogation reveals that Hussain has admitted that he collected a lot of acid, petrol, diesel and stones on his roof. He had also took his pistol from the police station for use in the violence. "On February 24, according to our plan, I have called several people and told me how to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from my roof. I had shifted my family to another place. On 24 February 2020, at about 1:30 pm we started throwing stones," Hussain told police.

According to a charge sheet by Delhi Police, Hussain is one of the prime accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, during the violence in North East Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID19: Union Minister Amit Shah, CM Yediyurappa, TN Governor Purohit test positive; UP minister Kamal Rani Verma dies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19, w...

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASAs first crewed mission f...

Man absconding in hit-and-run case arrested in Delhi

A man who had been on the run for the past 10 days after hitting a 16-year-old boy with his speeding car in northwest Delhis Rohini was arrested in the city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on July 23 near Palm City Society. ...

U.S. coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts

The United States is in a new phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak with infections extraordinarily widespread in rural areas as well as cities, White House coronavirus experts said on Sunday.Coronavirus cases continue to surge in some pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020