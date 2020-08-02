Maha: BJP MP, Sena leader lodge complaints against each other

BJP MP Ramdas Tadas from Maharashtra' Wardha, and a local Shiv Sena leader on Sunday lodged police complaints against each other following a scuffle over laying of a new water pipeline in Deoli town in the district, an official said. A video of Tadas purportedly hurling a stone towards the Sena leader, Ashok Kakade, who is former district unit chief of the party, during the argument also went viral on social media.

The drama began when the work of laying of the pipeline by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) started on Sunday morning at Deoli town, around 20 kms from Wardha city, police said. When Kakade came to know about it, he went to the site and allegedly forced the staff to stop the work claiming that the land belonged to him. Soon after, Tadas came to the spot along with the officials and a heated argument broke out between the two leaders, they said.

While Tadas insisted that the pipeline will pass through that land, Kakade opposed it saying the land where the work was on belonged to him. The argument between them escalated to the point that the two got into a scuffle. Tadas and Kakade allegedly threatened each other.

Later, Tadas and Kakade both registered complaints against each other at Deoli police station. "Based on their complaints, cases have been registered against Tadas and Kakade," inspector Nitin Leverkar said, adding that further investigation was underway.

After the incident, the Shiv Sena demanded action against the MP. Meanwhile, talking to reporters later, Tadas said, "The work of laying the pipeline has started so that people get sufficient water. But obstructions are being created in the work." "When I went to the spot on Sunday, I was abused," he alleged.

However, Kakade said that it was his ancestral land. "I have all the documents to prove it. But the land was encroached upon by people. When I went to oppose the work, I was attacked," he alleged.