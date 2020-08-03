COVID-19: Uma Bharti not to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan', will visit site later

Left Menu
BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti on Monday stated that she will visit Ayodhya but not attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for Ram temple in view of rising COVID-19 cases and would visit the site after the official ceremony.

BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti on Monday stated that she will visit Ayodhya but not attend the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for Ram temple in view of rising COVID-19 cases and would visit the site after the official ceremony. "From the moment I have heard the news that Home Minister Amit Shah and some other Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders have tested positive for COVID-19, I am worried about the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people present in Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony," Uma Bharti tweeted (translated from Hindi).

"I have informed the officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that I will be present on the bank of Saryu river in Ayodhya at the time bhoomi pujan will take place," she added. The BJP leader further said that she will leave Bhopal for Ayodhya today and that she has requested the authorities to remove her name from the list of invitees for the foundation stone laying event.

"I will leave for Ayodhya from Bhopal today. By the time I reach Ayodhya, I could meet any COVID-19 infected person on the way. In such a situation, I will keep a distance from PM Modi and other groups of people present for the event. After PM Modi and others leave, I will take darshan of Ram Lalla," she said in a series of tweets. "I have informed the senior officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and PMO that they may remove my name from the list of invitees for foundation stone laying ceremony," she added.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. (ANI)

