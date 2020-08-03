Left Menu
Political leaders, relatives pay last tributes to Amar Singh

Political leaders, family members and relatives paid their last respects to Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital two days ago. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Jaya Prada who considered Singh her 'godfather', were among the first ones to pay floral tributes to the former Samajwadi Party leader at his Chhatarpur farmhouse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:14 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Political leaders, family members and relatives paid their last respects to Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital two days ago. Singh's body was brought to the national capital in a chartered aircraft on Sunday evening. The cremation is scheduled to take place at the Chhatarpur crematorium. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Jaya Prada who considered Singh her 'godfather', were among the first ones to pay floral tributes to the former Samajwadi Party leader at his Chhatarpur farmhouse. His wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters were present there

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Singh's last rites will be performed in the presence of a limited number of people

Singh, 64, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for six months and had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013.

