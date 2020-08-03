PM Modi and President of Afghanistan exchange greetings on Eid-ul-Adha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani had a telephonic conversation today. Both leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid – ul – Adha.
President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement. Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan. The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest.
