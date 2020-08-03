Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi and President of Afghanistan exchange greetings on Eid-ul-Adha

President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:33 IST
PM Modi and President of Afghanistan exchange greetings on Eid-ul-Adha
Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani had a telephonic conversation today. Both leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid – ul – Adha.

President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement. Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan. The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FDI in commercial mining: Govt nod needed for cos from nations sharing border with India

The Centre on Monday clarified that any foreign direct investment FDI in commercial coal mining from an entity of a country that shares land border with India will be allowed only after government approval. This is with reference to the ong...

Oli, Prachanda talks remain inconclusive; both agree to meet again on Tuesday

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Monday held informal consultations for two hours to sort out their differences, but the talks remained inconclusive, party sources...

AP govt ties up with ITC, HUL and P&G for women's economic empowerment

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a pact with three FMCG companies -- Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL, ITC and Procter and Gamble PG -- for marketing and technology support for economic empowerment of women under two new schemes to ...

TDP asks YSRC govt to seek fresh mandate over 3 capitals; MLC quits Council

Telugu Desam Party TDP member Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, protesting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governments decision to go ahead with three capitals plan. TDP pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020