Jakhar to seek action against Cong MPs Partap Bajwa, Shamsher Dullo

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said he will write to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking strict action against the “brazen indiscipline” of the two Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, who have chosen to “attack” the state government. Jakhar’s statement came a day after both Bajwa and Dullo targeted the party-led government over the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed over 100 lives, and petitioned Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore for a probe by the CBI and the ED into the alleged "illegal" liquor trade.

Jakhar said such tragedies do not give license to any individual to indulge in “indiscipline”. Jakhar further said it was time to "stem the rot" and save the Congress from the "petty machinations" of the likes of Bajwa and Dullo, who had “no shame in biting the hand that feeds them". “Ye jis thali mein khatey hain ussi mein chhed kartey hain (They have no shame in biting the hand that feeds them),” he said in a statement here.

He said he would seek strict action against the two Rajya Sabha MPs who were “disgracefully exploiting” a tragedy to “further” their own political ambitions and interests. Asserting that the actions of Bajwa and Dullo could not be tolerated any longer, the Punjab Congress chief said men like these, who did not have even the courage to face elections, were no asset to the party. Such “backstabbing” members should be shown the door before they can cause any serious damage, said Jakhar, adding that “enough is enough now” and he is going to clearly demand serious action against them from the party president.

Jakhar described the action of the two MPs, who had on Monday approached the Governor to demand the CBI and Enforcement Department (ED) probe, as a manifestation of their “desperate desire to grab the high seat of power by hook or by crook.” “How many times in all these years did they ask for expediting the CBI inquiry into the sacrilege cases (which has since been taken over by the Punjab police) or the ED probe into drugs, launched during the erstwhile SAD-BJP government?” he asked..