Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. congressional primaries in 5 states feature polar political opposites

Kansas arch-conservative Kris Kobach and prominent Michigan progressive Rashida Tlaib - candidates from the outer edges of the Republican and Democratic parties - are on the ballot Tuesday when five U.S. states hold primary elections for Congress. The outcomes in Kansas, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri and Washington state will set the stage for Nov. 3 elections to the House of Representatives and Senate that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:31 IST
U.S. congressional primaries in 5 states feature polar political opposites
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KrisKobach1787)

Kansas arch-conservative Kris Kobach and prominent Michigan progressive Rashida Tlaib - candidates from the outer edges of the Republican and Democratic parties - are on the ballot Tuesday when five U.S. states hold primary elections for Congress.

The outcomes in Kansas, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri, and Washington state will set the stage for Nov. 3 elections to the House of Representatives and Senate that will determine the balance of power in Washington. In a tumultuous year, the Kobach and Tlaib races will test whether each party will steer to the right or left, or stay closer to the political center.

Establishment Republicans are vexed by the Senate candidacy of Kobach, a well-known firebrand who advised President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign on immigration. He later served as vice chairman of Trump's short-lived voter fraud commission. Kansas has not had a Democratic senator since the 1930s. But some centrist Republicans fear Kobach, who failed to win the governor's race in 2018, could put the Senate seat in reach for Democrats. Expected Democratic nominee state Senator Barbara Bollier is a former Republican who is breaking fundraising records.

The race is drawing in national Republican money the party will need as it fights to protect its 53-47 Senate majority. The Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, promoted Kobach's strongest opponent, Representative Roger Marshall, with a $1.2 million ad buy in the closing stretch of the campaign.

Kobach said the Senate leader should "stay out of it", arguing that polling shows whoever wins the Republican primary will prevail in the general election. "Whenever a conservative is in the lead in a Republican Senate primary, McConnell jumps in to support the moderate opposition. McConnell wants a yes man in the Senate," Kobach said in a recent statement.

SQUAD REMATCH In Michigan, a member of the "Squad" - four female freshmen who have become the face of the House of Representatives' liberal wing – faces a stiff primary challenge.

Rashida Tlaib, 44, is in a rematch against a prominent Black leader, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. Jones, 60, lost to Tlaib by fewer than 1,000 votes two years ago. The district, which includes parts of Detroit, is over half African-American. Tlaib, of Palestinian descent, was one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. She became famous just after her election for a profane promise to impeach Trump. A backer of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, she has not endorsed the party's more moderate presumptive nominee, Joe Biden.

Jones suggests that Tlaib puts celebrities ahead of constituents. "I am one that works with people - even when I don't always agree with them - in order to get things done for my community," Jones said. But Tlaib's campaign spokesman said she had held dozens of town halls and helped residents secure unemployment benefits and protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Arizona, voters are choosing nominees for what is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate battles of the year. Senator Martha McSally is expected to win her Republican party primary over Daniel McCarthy, who says she is not conservative enough. The contest is a prelude to a daunting general election fight as she trails expected Democratic nominee, astronaut Mark Kelly, in the polls and has about half his $21 million campaign war chest.

Missouri features another House rematch. Democratic Representative William Lacy Clay faces progressive challenger Cori Bush, who became a community activist after Black man Michael Brown was fatally shot by police in 2014. Both candidates are Black. Clay or his father have represented the district in Congress since 1969.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Disposed PPE could be turned into biofuel, say Indian scientists

Indian scientists have suggested a method to convert the plastic used in personal protective equipment PPE into renewable liquid fuels, an advance that could help mitigate the problem of dumped PPE, currently being disposed of at unpreceden...

India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for detection of COVID-19: Health ministry.

India is conducting 479 tests per day per million population for detection of COVID-19 Health ministry....

Need long-term policy to boost oil palm cultivation in India: OPDPA

A long-term policy is required to encourage oil palm cultivation in India as the country is currently dependent on imports, processors body OPDPA said on Tuesday. The Oil Palm Developers And Processors Association OPDPA said there is a huge...

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Ministers Office PMO, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on TuesdayRam, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state MaharashtraHe has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020