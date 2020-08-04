Left Menu
Politics should have Dharma but it shouldn't be politicised: Surjewala

Politics should have dharma while dharma should not be politicised, this is Ram's 'Maryada', said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:36 IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking to reporters in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Politics should have dharma (religion) while dharma should not be politicised, this is Ram's 'Maryada', said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. "I would refrain from making any political comment just 24 hours before Ram temple event, but I must say 'Rajniti ka dharma hona chahiye, dharma ki rajniti nahi, yahi Ram ki maryada hai' (Politics should have Dharma, Dharma should not be politicised)," Surjewala told reporters at a press conference here.

He further said the entire country will witness that the Bhoomi Pujan for Lord Ram's temple will be held on Tuesday in Ayodhya. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has issued a statement on Ram temple, he added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in the statement issued in Hindi, "In the world and Indian subcontinent's culture, Ramayan holds special importance. Lord Ram and Sita are like guiding lamp posts for the cultural and religious aspects of Indian culture. Ramayan teaches us dharma, morality, devotion to duty, liberalism and service. From North to South and from East to West, Ramayan has been manifested in multiple ways in our country." "For centuries, Ramayan has been uniting people across the country. Lord Ram is a symbol of sacrifice as well as provides refuge. Ram is of Shabari as well as of Sugreeva. Ram is of Valmiki as well as of Bhasa. Ram is of Kamban as well as of Ezhuthachchan. Ram is of Kabir, Tulsidas, Raidas," the statement further read.

Priyanka further stated: "Gandhi's 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' is one who provides sanity to everyone. Rashtra Kavi Maithili Sharan Gupt calls Ram the strength of the powerless. Lord Ram wants welfare for everyone and hence is called 'Maryada Purushottam'." "The 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the Ram temple on August 5 should be an occasion for boosting "national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony"," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (ANI)

